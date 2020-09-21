Sunday 24 November 2024

Legend shares suffer on CEO 'residential surveillance' drama

21 September 2020
Shares in Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN) fell by nearly 16% in the first four hours of trading on Monday.

This was not due to results on a drug candidate, but rather on Legend’s appointment of chief financial officer Ying Huang as interim chief executive, effective immediately, due to a drama involving the previous boss Fangliang Zhang and other employees.

A statement from the company said that on Friday it learned that China’s Customs Anti-Smuggling Department inspected places of business of GenScript Biotech Corporation, Legend Biotech’s parent majority shareholder, and certain of its subsidiaries, including Legend’s office in Nanjing.

