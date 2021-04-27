LogicBio out-licenses LB-001 in Greater China; inks deal in Japan

USA-based LogicBio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LOGC) has announced a strategic collaboration and option agreement with China-based CANbridge Pharmaceuticals leveraging LogicBio’s gene editing and gene delivery platforms.

Under the agreement, LogicBio grants CANbridge and exclusive option to license in Greater China its investigational therapy LB-001, an in-vivo gene editing technology based on LogicBio's GeneRide platform for the potential treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

The agreement also grants CANbridge a worldwide license for the adeno-associated virus (AAV) sL65, the first capsid produced from LogicBio's sAAVy platform, and development support on gene therapy candidates for the treatment of Fabry and Pompe disease plus two optional indications.