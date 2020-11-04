Long-term data support Sun Pharma's IL-23 blocker

Positive Phase III data will help boost the position of India’s leading drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Five-year data for Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn), from the combined reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2 extension studies, show the continuation of “consistent and extensive” skin clearance, with no new safety issues reported, the firm said.

The data were presented for the first time at the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress.