Sun set to rise in the East with new Ilumya filing

In Japan, a new filing for marketing approval for the monoclonal antibody tildrakizumab-asmn has been lodged, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Marketed in the USA as Ilumya, Indian pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) submitted data with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) with the goal of expanding the franchise for the product.
Ilumya faces a significantly crowded field for interleukin (IL)-23 blockers and related competitors, a market that was opened up by Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) launch of Tremfya (guselkumab) in 2017.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze