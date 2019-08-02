Saturday 23 November 2024

Sun set to rise in the East with new Ilumya filing

2 August 2019
In Japan, a new filing for marketing approval for the monoclonal antibody tildrakizumab-asmn has been lodged, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Marketed in the USA as Ilumya, Indian pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) submitted data with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) with the goal of expanding the franchise for the product.

Ilumya faces a significantly crowded field for interleukin (IL)-23 blockers and related competitors, a market that was opened up by Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ)  launch of Tremfya (guselkumab) in 2017.

