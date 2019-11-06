Sun Pharma and AstraZeneca collaborate on new cancer drugs in China

India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has entered into a licensing agreement with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to introduce certain novel ready-to-use (RTU) infusion oncology products in China.
News of the deal saw Sun Pharma’s shares leap nearly 5% to 452.90 rupees, though they fell back by close of trading in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze