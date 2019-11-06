Sun Pharma and AstraZeneca collaborate on new cancer drugs in China

India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has entered into a licensing agreement with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to introduce certain novel ready-to-use (RTU) infusion oncology products in China.

News of the deal saw Sun Pharma’s shares leap nearly 5% to 452.90 rupees, though they fell back by close of trading in India.

Terms of the collaboration