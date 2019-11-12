Second TULIP blooms for AstraZeneca

More than a year after the TULIP 1 trial of anifrolumab missed its primary endpoint, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced a more encouraging outcome from the Phase III TULIP 2 study.

Detailed results from the program are now being presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), in Atlanta, USA.

47.8% of people receiving treatment with anifrolumab achieved a statistically-significant response in the trial, the primary endpoint, compared with 31.5% of those on placebo.