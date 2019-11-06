AstraZeneca steps up commitment to China with huge investment

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) love affair with China shows no sign of cooling off, with the company now announcing three new projects in the Asian country to advance its R&D efforts.

The company announced at the second annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) that it is to create a Global R&D Center and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center, both in Shanghai, and that it will launch a Healthcare Industrial Fund with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC).

Primary focus on China