Another quarter, another triumph as AstraZeneca jumps again

Shares in Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) were up 3% by lunchtime on Thursday, taking the company’s stock market gains for the year-to-date beyond 20%.
The latest jump came after AstraZeneca announced its latest quarterly financial results, which beat estimates and led the company to upgrade its sales guidance for the year for the second quarter in a row.
Product sales for the quarter grew 16% compared to the third quarter of 2018, to $6.13 billion, beating consensus expectations of $5.8 billion, while core earnings per share were $0.99, compared with market expectations of $0.96, a rise of 40%.
Product sales for the quarter grew 16% compared to the third quarter of 2018, to $6.13 billion, beating consensus expectations of $5.8 billion, while core earnings per share were $0.99, compared with market expectations of $0.96, a rise of 40%.
