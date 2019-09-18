Full Chinese rights to Linzess bought by AstraZeneca

In an expansion to its Chinese interests, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed terms to extend its rights to Linzess (linaclotide) in China.
The firm will obtain exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Linzess in China, Hong Kong and Macau, from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD).
The agreement updates an existing collaboration between the British and American companies, reached in 2012, to develop and commercialize the product in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze