Full Chinese rights to Linzess bought by AstraZeneca

In an expansion to its Chinese interests, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed terms to extend its rights to Linzess (linaclotide) in China.

The firm will obtain exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Linzess in China, Hong Kong and Macau, from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD).

The agreement updates an existing collaboration between the British and American companies, reached in 2012, to develop and commercialize the product in China.