Sun Pharma stands to benefit from China deal, says GlobalData

An analysis from GlobalData suggests that a new partnership with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will provide considerable value for India’s Sun Pharmaceutical (BSE: 524715).

In early November 2019, the firms announced they had entered into a licensing agreement to introduce certain novel ready-to-use (RTU) infusion oncology products in China.

Under the terms of the deal, Sun Pharma will be responsible for the development, regulatory filings and manufacturing of the products, which AstraZeneca will exclusively promote and distribute in China.