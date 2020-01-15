Rockwell sells Indian rights to anemia product Triferic

American anemia specialist Rockwell Medical (Nasdaq: RMTI) has entered into a license and supply agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical (BSE: 524715), providing rights to commercialize Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) in India.

Sun Pharma will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in India. Rockwell Medical will supply the product, in return for an upfront fee, milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

Triferic is the only US Food and Drug Administration-approved therapy to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients via dialysate during each dialysis treatment. The US regulator approved the therapy in 2015.