Priority Review for selumetinib in rare neurological disorder

The US regulator has granted Priority Review status for an application to market the MEK 1/2 inhibitor selumetinib as a potential new medicine for certain rare neurological conditions.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and New Jersey, USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) are jointly developing the candidate under the terms of a global licensing agreement.
The small molecule MEK blocker was developed originally by USA-based Array BioPharma. AstraZeneca acquired exclusive worldwide rights in 2003, later joining forces with Merck as part of a wider licensing deal.
