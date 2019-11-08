AstraZeneca details roxadustat results at Kidney Week 2019

New details from the Phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials show that roxadustat significantly increased hemoglobin (Hb) levels in certain people with anemia from chronic kidney disease (CKD).

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) presented the findings at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week. Top-line results, which confirmed both trials met their primary endpoints, were revealed towards the end of 2018.

The drug is a novel first-in-class treatment for the condition, which the London-listed firm is developing in collaboration with American company FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN).