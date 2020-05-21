Sunday 24 November 2024

Europe to review roxadustat for anemia in kidney disease

Biotechnology
21 May 2020
astellas-logo-big

The European regulator has accepted a submission from Tokyo’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) for roxadustat, for the treatment of anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The milestone will trigger a payment of $130 million to co-developer FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN). The two firms have been working together in the field of anemia since 2006.

Astellas, which has rights to roxadustat in European countries, South Africa and elsewhere, picked up the first approval for the drug in late 2019, in Japan, where it is marketed as Evrenzo.

