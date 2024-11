Ablynx is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments.

The company currently has approximately 40 proprietary and partnered programs in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease.

Ablynx has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co, Genzyme, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceutical.