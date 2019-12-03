AstraZeneca sells North American rights to Seroquel

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed to sell the US and Canadian rights to psychiatric meds Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) and Seroquel XR (quetiapine fumarate) to Germany’s Cheplapharm.

The Greifswald-based firm will pay $35 million upfront, and sales-contingent payments of up to $6 million, for the off-patent medicines.

AstraZeneca has already divested the rights to the products in the UK, Japan and other major international markets. A separate agreement with Cheplapharm will see it pick up rights in Europe, subject to closing conditions.