AstraZeneca sells North American rights to Seroquel

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed to sell the US and Canadian rights to psychiatric meds Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) and Seroquel XR (quetiapine fumarate) to Germany’s Cheplapharm.
The Greifswald-based firm will pay $35 million upfront, and sales-contingent payments of up to $6 million, for the off-patent medicines.
AstraZeneca has already divested the rights to the products in the UK, Japan and other major international markets. A separate agreement with Cheplapharm will see it pick up rights in Europe, subject to closing conditions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze