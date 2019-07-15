Sunday 24 November 2024

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in more than 120 countries worldwide.

The family-owned company specializes in selected active substances and indications, and focuses on an international buy and build strategy.

Working closely with its business partners, Cheplapharm achieves sustainable annual growth rates.

Its pipeline consists of numerous therapies in addicition medicine, obesity, cardiology, emergency medicine, gastroenterology, hematology, hemato-oncology, infection medicine and sleeping disorders.

Latest Cheplapharm Arzneimittel News

Astellas divest legacy products to Cheplapharm; drops vaccine candidate
17 June 2021
Cheplapharm buys rights to Atacand in more than 70 countries
30 October 2020
Takeda divests another batch of non-core assets
9 September 2020
LEO Pharma sells four non-core products to Cheplapharm
1 September 2020
More Cheplapharm Arzneimittel news >


