Cheplapharm Arzneimittel

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in more than 120 countries worldwide.

The family-owned company specializes in selected active substances and indications, and focuses on an international buy and build strategy.

Working closely with its business partners, Cheplapharm achieves sustainable annual growth rates.

Its pipeline consists of numerous therapies in addicition medicine, obesity, cardiology, emergency medicine, gastroenterology, hematology, hemato-oncology, infection medicine and sleeping disorders.