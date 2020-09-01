Sunday 24 November 2024

LEO Pharma sells four non-core products to Cheplapharm

Pharmaceutical
1 September 2020
leo-pharma-big

Danish privately-held dermatology specialist LEO Pharma announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel for 300 million euros ($357 million).

The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharma’s 2030 strategy which increases the company’s focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.

The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha (alfacalcidol), Locoid (hydrocortisone butyrate), Pimafucin (natamycin), and Zineryt (erythromycin). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to around 110 million euros.

