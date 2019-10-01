AstraZeneca sells Losec rights to Cheplapharm

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed to sell the global commercial rights, excluding China, Japan, the US and Mexico, for anti-ulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and associated brands to Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel.

The divestment includes medicines containing omeprazole marketed by AstraZeneca or its collaborators under the Acimax, Antra, Mepral, Mopral, Omepral and Zoltum medicine names.

Last year, AstraZeneca agreed a $200 million-plus deal to out-license rights to cardiovascular therapies Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) and Atacand Plus (candesartan cilexetil/hydrochlorothiazide) to Cheplapharm.