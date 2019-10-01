AstraZeneca sells Losec rights to Cheplapharm

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed to sell the global commercial rights, excluding China, Japan, the US and Mexico, for anti-ulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and associated brands to Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel.
The divestment includes medicines containing omeprazole marketed by AstraZeneca or its collaborators under the Acimax, Antra, Mepral, Mopral, Omepral and Zoltum medicine names.
Last year, AstraZeneca agreed a $200 million-plus deal to out-license rights to cardiovascular therapies Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) and Atacand Plus (candesartan cilexetil/hydrochlorothiazide) to Cheplapharm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze