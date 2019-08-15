Sun Pharma in-licenses CSIR-IICT compounds

Indian drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has entered into a global licensing agreement with the CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT), for patents related to certain compounds with potential therapeutic activity across multiple indications in Sun Pharma’s specialty focus areas.
Under the terms of the license agreement, Sun Pharma gets an exclusive global license for the said patents and any other future patents covered in the agreement. Sun Pharma will pay CSIR-IICT upfront and potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling up to 2.40 billion rupees ($33.9 million), plus royalties on net sales from commercialization of the products developed using these patents. Sun Pharma will be responsible for development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialization of these potential products.
Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma, said: “This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for developing new drugs is part of our broader strategy for enhancing our global specialty pipeline. CSIR-IICT is well-known for its high quality research and we are proud to be associated with them. We are making earnest efforts to bring innovations from Indian research institutes to the market to address the unmet needs of patients globally. Our collaboration with CSIR-IICT is a step in this direction.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze