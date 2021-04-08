Long-term results on Oxbryta published in journal

US biopharma Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GBT) has announced that The Lancet Haematology has published the complete analysis of 72-week data from the Phase III HOPE Study of Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).
The results showed significant and sustained improvement in hemoglobin levels, reduction in hemolysis and improved overall health status in patients treated with Oxbryta.
"The HOPE Study represents a significant milestone in advancing the treatment of SCD"These findings support the long-term use of Oxbryta to reduce hemolytic anemia and hemolysis in SCD, potentially mitigating life-threatening complications of the condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze