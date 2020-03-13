ICER critical of price of sickle cell drugs Adakveo and Oxbryta

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of treatments for sickle cell disease.

These include Adakveo (crizanlizumab) from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), Oxbryta (voxelotor) from Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GBT) and Emmaus Life Sciences’ (OTCMKTS: EMMA) Endari (L-glutamine).

'Too high to align with clinical benefits'