Aruvant gains Rare Pediatric status for sickle cell disease candidate ARU-1801

Clinical-stage USA-based biotech Aruvant Sciences says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to ARU-1801, Aruvant’s investigational therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder.
Launched in November 2018, Aruvant Sciences is part of the Roivant family of companies, which recently divested a number of its other ‘Vant’ assets to Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) in a $3 billion deal.
The FDA defines a rare pediatric disease as a serious or life-threatening disease that impacts fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States and whose serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals 18 years or younger.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze