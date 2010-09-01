Monday 29 September 2025

Lonza acquires viral vaccine and vector manufacturer Vivante GMP Solutions

Biotechnology
1 September 2010

Switzerland's active pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty chemicals firm Lonza (LONN.VX) says it has acquired closely-held US firm Vivante GMP Solutions, in order to broaden its biologics custom service offering for the growing viral vaccine and gene therapy markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Houston, Texas, Vivante is a custom manufacturing organization dedicated to producing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) viral-based therapeutics. The company's viral-vaccine production services will be enhanced by Lonza's established expertise in expression technologies and large-scale manufacturing platforms. Additionally, Vivante's experience with preclinical through late-stage supply of viral vector-based products will compliment Lonza's growing cellular and gene therapy process development and manufacturing capabilities.

Lonza's deals with HGS/GSK and California Stem Cell

Most recently, Human Genome Sciences entered into an agreement with Lonza for the future commercial supply of Benlysta (belimumab), in development with UK drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline, which is currently under regulatory review in the USA and Europe as a potential new treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE; The Pharma Letter July 13). It also has an exclusive licensing and supply agreements with California Stem Cell to make novel pluripotent stem cell products readily available to researchers worldwide (TPL June 7).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze