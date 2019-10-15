Maverix motivated to make milestones in SOTIO deal

Czech investor the PPF Group and the affiliated biotech company SOTIO have announced a deal with Maverix Oncology, a private company with a proprietary pipeline of targeted, small molecule cancer chemo-immunotherapeutics.

PPF has committed to investing $6.5 million in ongoing Series A financing, contingent on key development milestones, to Maverix, which is aiming to secure a total of $20 million in funding and the round will remain open for additional investors to join.

IND-enabling studies