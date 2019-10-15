Sunday 24 November 2024

Maverix Oncology

A private company with a proprietary pipeline of targeted, small molecule cancer chemo-immunotherapeutics.

The company's lead product, MVX-5005, has been designed to selectively kill cancer cells and eradicate immune suppressive cell subsets known to cause resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Maverix, which is based in California, USA, anticipates initiating a Phase I clinical study by the end of 2020, and is developing MVX-5005 in a collaboration with Czech investor the PPF Group and the affiliated biotech company SOTIO.

Maverix motivated to make milestones in SOTIO deal
15 October 2019
