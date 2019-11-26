Medicenna presents positive data in deadly brain cancer

Canadian immuno-oncology specialist Medicenna Therapeutics (TSX: MDNA) has presented positive data from its Phase IIb trial of MDNA55 in people with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

The results show that, with a single treatment of the IL4R targeting therapy, the median overall survival for people with IL4R-expressing tumors was 15 months, up to nine months longer than approved therapies.

Median OS was between 5.4 and 9.2 months with chemo and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab).