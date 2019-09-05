Surface CEO plans to break through in immuno-oncology

Investors in the Atlas Venture-backed immuno-oncology specialist Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF) have had a rough time since the company went public in New York, early in 2018.

After climbing to a peak value of $17 in early July 2018, the company’s share price has fallen steadily and surely, to its current all-time low of around $2 - a loss of nearly 90%.

Led by Jeff Goater, erstwhile investment banker and former chief financial officer at Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR), Surface is focused on the tumor microenvironment, and has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies plus a strategic collaboration with Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).