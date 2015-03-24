Merck halts Keytruda study on positive results in melanoma

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says it will discontinue a study of its cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) on strong Phase III trials results.

The randomized, pivotal Phase III study (KEYNOTE-006) investigating Keytruda compared to ipilimumab in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced melanoma has met its two primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall survival.

The trial will be stopped early based on the recommendation of the study’s independent Data Monitoring Committee. In KEYNOTE-006, Keytruda demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival compared to ipilimumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy, which is currently the standard of care for melanoma, in previously untreated patients.