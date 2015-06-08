Merck, Illumina and Genea form the Global Fertility Alliance

Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), today announced the formation of the Global Fertility Alliance, a new collaboration to advance excellence in fertility technologies and processes within the assisted reproductive treatment (ART) laboratory.

The alliance is a partnership between Merck Serono, US gene specialist Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN) and Australian company Genea Limited, which develops innovative fertility technologies.

The alliance plans to introduce global standards in fertility technologies and protocols in ART labs as currently variation in practices and techniques can lead to inconsistent results and outcomes. The alliance aims to improve the consistency in ART worldwide and addresses the need for more standardization within the ART laboratory.