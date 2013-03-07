Merck KGaA posts strong sales and earnings growth for 2012

Germany’s Merck KGaA today reported financial results for 2012 showing 8.7% growth in total revenues to 11.17 billion euros ($14.50 billion), driven by its pharmaceutical business Merck Serono, where sales advanced 8.2% to 6.41 billion euros, Merck Millipore at 2.60 billion euros, +9%, performance materials at 1.67 billion euros, +14.3%, and consumer health at 473 million euros.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre one-time items grew 8.9% to 2.96 billion euros. Net income came in at 566.7 million euros (-6.6%), or 7.61 per share pre one-time items, a rise of 12.1%. Free cash flow increased 42%; and net debt was cut by 1.6 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros. The company expects group sales to grow organically at a moderate pace in both 2013 and 2014. EBITDA pre one-time items expected to increase faster than sales.
Fourth-quarter income more than doubles
