Thursday 20 November 2025

Mersana Therapeutics reaches second preclinical milestone in Endo collaboration

Biotechnology
10 January 2014

Privately-held US biotech company Mersana Therapeutics has achieved its second preclinical milestone in its collaboration with US-based Endo Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Endo Heath Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP).

In 2012, Mersana and Endo entered into a multi-target, oncology focused partnership to develop next-generation Fleximer antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The deal included an undisclosed upfront payment and a potential of over $270 million in royalties. Under the collaboration, Mersana was responsible for conducting research and creating ADCs that are conjugates of the company’s diverse, highly potent cytotoxic payloads, its Fleximer polymer and custom linkers, and Endo’s novel antibodies. Mersana has rapidly met this second milestone after earning its first milestone payment in October 2013.

Timothy Lowinger, chief scientific officer of Mersana, said: “We are pleased that this novel Fleximer-ADC has passed yet another important milestone as it advances toward clinical development. The rapid progress made on this molecule since the last milestone provides further validation that our proprietary conjugation technology and Fleximer polymer make an optimal platform for the development of next-generation ADCs.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze