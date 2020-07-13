MHRA grants early access to lumasiran in UK

US RNAi therapy specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) says that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).
With this decision, eligible PH1 patients in the UK, many of whom are children, can gain access to lumasiran before the drug is granted marketing authorization in Europe. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for the drug was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April, at the same time as it was filed for US approval.
The aim of EAMS is to provide early availability of innovative, unlicensed medicines to UK patients who have a high degree of unmet clinical need. The medicines included in the scheme are those that are intended to treat, diagnose or prevent seriously debilitating or life- threatening conditions where there are no adequate treatment options.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze