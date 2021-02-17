MiNA seeks to follow in footsteps of Ionis and Alnylam as an RNA pioneer

Where the application of ribonucleic acid (RNA) in medicine is concerned, two companies have so far led the way.

The antisense technology of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS), founded in 1989, and the RNA interference therapeutics of 19-year-old company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) have shown the broader potential of the space.

Their progress raises the question of which company will be the next RNA pioneer.