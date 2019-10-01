Saturday 23 November 2024

Moberg Pharma enters deal with Taisho for MOB-015 in Japan

Biotechnology
1 October 2019
handshake

Sweden’s Moberg Pharma (OMX: MOB) has entered into a license agreement granting Japan’s Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4581) exclusive Japanese rights to MOB-015, a new topical treatment of onychomycosis based on Moberg's patented proprietary formulation of terbinafine.

Taisho will fund and conduct the development and registration activities in Japan, and will be marketing, distributing and selling MOB-015 in Japan upon completion of registration.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Moberg Pharma – whose shares shot up 8.7% at 73.60 Swedish kronor this morning following the announcement late Monday - provides supply for the product and provides Taisho with know-how and documentation from its international development program. Moberg Pharma is eligible to receive up to approximately $50 million in milestone payments, including $5 million paid at signing. The majority of the milestone payments are contingent on sales targets, with the balance contingent on development and regulatory milestones.  Moberg Pharma will also receive supply fees including royalties.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

