Taisho files for Japanese approval of ozoralizumab

Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4581) has submitted an application for approval to manufacture and market the anti-TNFα Nanobody therapeutic ozoralizumab to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the planned indication of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is to-date inadequately managed by the current available treatments.

The Japanese drugmaker licensed the drug from Belgium’s Ablynx (now a Sanofi [Euronext: SAN] company) in 2015, for an upfront payment of $3 million and entitlement to get undisclosed development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties.

Clinical backing