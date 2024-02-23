Monday 29 September 2025

Moderna makes a profit despite ‘endemic market’

Biotechnology
23 February 2024
US mRNA medicine company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) closed 13% higher on Thursday after surprising investors with its financial results.

The biotech firm currently only sells a COVID-19 vaccine, but still managed to make a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We look forward to the anticipated approvals of our RSV vaccine beginning in the first half of the year"Diluted earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.55. While this was well down on the $3.81 of the final quarter of 2022, analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected a loss of $0.97.

