Moderna offers 500 million doses for developing countries, but not this year

As India battles a surge in coronavirus cases, with over 20 million infections nationwide and hospitals running low on oxygen, there is a pressing need to bolster global vaccination efforts.
With this goal in mind, Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has agreed to supply up to half a billion doses of its vaccine to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance - a public–private global health partnership working on immunisation in lower-income countries.
The Cambridge, USA-based mRNA specialist recently announced it would invest in both owned and partnered manufacturing facilities to boost global supplies of its coronavirus vaccine next year, targeting production of up to three billion doses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze