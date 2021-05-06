Sunday 24 November 2024

What a difference a year makes for Moderna

Biotechnology
6 May 2021
moderna_big

A 23,650% first quarter 2021 revenue increase makes clear the level of fiscal impact a successful coronavirus vaccine can have.

Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has gone from zero to $1.7 billion in revenues, with an additional $200 million or so in grant money from the US government and others - up from around $4 million in first-quarter 2020.

Overall revenues were a little below what most analysts had forecast, and the firm has been faced with manufacturing setbacks. Like other novel coronavirus vaccine developers, Moderna has striven to hit ambitious production targets from a standing start.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna offers 500 million doses for developing countries, but not this year
4 May 2021
Biotechnology
Moderna shows lasting vaccine efficacy and hope for boosters
14 April 2021
Biotechnology
Positive data for Moderna vaccine in adolescents
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Moderna lures J&J exec to be CMO
15 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze