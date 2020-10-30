Moderna takes over $1 billion in deposits for coronavirus vaccine

Stock in US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) ended the day up nearly 8.5% on Thursday, following a business update in which the firm said it was “actively preparing” for the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna is developing a novel mRNA-based vaccine which, if approved, would enable a relatively rapid deployment of finished product to customers around the world.
The firm said it had received $1.1 billion of customer deposits for supply of mRNA-1273 in the third quarter of 2020 - money which has been booked as deferred revenue.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze