Moderna takes over $1 billion in deposits for coronavirus vaccine

Stock in US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) ended the day up nearly 8.5% on Thursday, following a business update in which the firm said it was “actively preparing” for the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna is developing a novel mRNA-based vaccine which, if approved, would enable a relatively rapid deployment of finished product to customers around the world.

The firm said it had received $1.1 billion of customer deposits for supply of mRNA-1273 in the third quarter of 2020 - money which has been booked as deferred revenue.