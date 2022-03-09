Wednesday 19 November 2025

Moderna to take 15 assets into clinical trials as part of next chapter

Biotechnology
9 March 2022
moderna_big

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), the company that came to the world’s attention and earned billions as a result of its development of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, has announced a global health strategy as it looks to the next phase of its growth.

The company is announcing a commitment to expand its global public health portfolio to 15 vaccine programs targeting priority pathogens that threaten global health, with plans to advance these into clinical studies by 2025.

These pathogens have been identified as the biggest public health risks by the World Health Organization and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations CEPI

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna investing up to $500 million to produce vaccines for African continent
7 March 2022
Biotechnology
Moderna shares rocket as financial results exceed estimates
24 February 2022
Biotechnology
Bivalent booster approach shows promise for Moderna
20 April 2022
Biotechnology
Former Merck exec joining Moderna as CCO
28 April 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze