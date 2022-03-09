Moderna to take 15 assets into clinical trials as part of next chapter

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), the company that came to the world’s attention and earned billions as a result of its development of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, has announced a global health strategy as it looks to the next phase of its growth.

The company is announcing a commitment to expand its global public health portfolio to 15 vaccine programs targeting priority pathogens that threaten global health, with plans to advance these into clinical studies by 2025.

These pathogens have been identified as the biggest public health risks by the World Health Organization and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations CEPI