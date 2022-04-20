Bivalent booster approach shows promise for Moderna

mRNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has released new positive data for a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.211.

The company is developing the jab with the aim of providing superior levels of protection against the disease, utilizing mutations found in the Beta variant as well as the Omicron strain.

The results show superior neutralizing titers compared to the firm’s original vaccine, mRNA-1273, against all variants of concern.