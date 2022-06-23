Moderna shares up 5% as COVID-19 booster impresses against Omicron variants

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced new clinical data on its bivalent (Omicron) COVID-19 booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, leading the company’s share price to close 5% higher on Wednesday.
The results show that, one month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in all participants regardless of prior infection.
"We will submit these data to regulators urgently"Based on this and prior data, Moderna is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.
