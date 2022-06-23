Wednesday 19 November 2025

Moderna shares up 5% as COVID-19 booster impresses against Omicron variants

Biotechnology
23 June 2022
moderna_big

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced new clinical data on its bivalent (Omicron) COVID-19 booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, leading the company’s share price to close 5% higher on Wednesday.

The results show that, one month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in all participants regardless of prior infection.

"We will submit these data to regulators urgently"Based on this and prior data, Moderna is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna completes FDA filing for bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, MRNA-1273.222
24 August 2022
Biotechnology
Moderna's new booster shows superior antibody response against Omicron variant
8 June 2022
Biotechnology
Moderna sits atop mountain of money after blistering quarter
4 May 2022
Biotechnology
Bivalent booster approach shows promise for Moderna
20 April 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze