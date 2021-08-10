MoonLake lures former Kymab CEO to be its chairman

Swiss clinical-stage biotech MoonLake Immunotherapeutics today announced the appointment of Simon Sturge as chairman. He has 40 years of international leadership experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Most recently, he was chief executive of Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fully human monoclonal antibodies with a focus on immunologic disease and immune-oncology, and was instrumental in its sale to Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) in early 2021. Previously, Mr Sturge served as chief operating officer for Merck Healthcare, a division of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE). He has also held roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltech Biologics and Ribotargets.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Board of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, with the opportunity to make a highly innovative new modality treatment available to patients suffering from a range of debilitating inflammatory skin and joint diseases. It is a privilege to support a first-class leadership team of immunology specialists in my role as Chairman. I hope and intend to help guide MoonLake through a period of intense activity, leveraging my extensive Biotech experience and understanding of what it takes to successfully bring an immunology asset forward,” commented Mr Sturge.