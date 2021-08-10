Saturday 8 November 2025

MoonLake lures former Kymab CEO to be its chairman

Biotechnology
10 August 2021
moonlake_large

Swiss clinical-stage biotech MoonLake Immunotherapeutics today announced the appointment of Simon Sturge as chairman. He has 40 years of international leadership experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Most recently, he was chief executive of Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fully human monoclonal antibodies with a focus on immunologic disease and immune-oncology, and was instrumental in its sale to Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) in early 2021. Previously, Mr Sturge served as chief operating officer for Merck Healthcare, a division of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE). He has also held roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltech Biologics and Ribotargets.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Board of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, with the opportunity to make a highly innovative new modality treatment available to patients suffering from a range of debilitating inflammatory skin and joint diseases. It is a privilege to support a first-class leadership team of immunology specialists in my role as Chairman. I hope and intend to help guide MoonLake through a period of intense activity, leveraging my extensive Biotech experience and understanding of what it takes to successfully bring an immunology asset forward,” commented Mr Sturge.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MoonLake latest to go public via SPAC deal
4 October 2021
Biotechnology
MoonLake rockets on news landmark milestone in hidradenitis suppurativa
26 June 2023
Biotechnology
Impressive Phase IIb data for MoonLake's sonelokimab
6 May 2021
Biotechnology
Launch of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics with in-license of Merck's IL-17 nanobody
4 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze