More management changes at Adaptimmune

A month after announcing that Adrian Rawcliffe is to succeed the retiring James Noble as chief executive in September, Adaptimmune (Nasdaq:ADAP) has revealed further management changes.

John Lunger, previously senior vice president for manufacturing and supply chain, has been promoted to chief patient supply officer as the Anglo-American biopharma gears up for commercial delivery of products.

Meanwhile, Rafael Amado, president of R&D, will this month leave the company, which calls itself a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, and the firm is seeking both a chief medical officer and a chief financial officer, the latter being Mr Rawcliffe’s former role.