MSF calls for halt to payments for pneumococcal vaccine

French healthcare non-profit Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has called on Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to stop payments to pharma majors Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) for their pneumococcal vaccine.

Ahead of a board meeting of the Swiss non-profit in New Delhi, MSF has called for the remaining money in a special $262 million fund to instead be used to support the uptake of a more affordable pneumococcal vaccine currently under development.

The first alternative pneumococcal vaccine is expected to be available in the next few months, and is expected to be priced at about $6 per child to Gavi in certain countries.