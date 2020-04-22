Myovant Sciences files NDA for once-daily relugolix for advanced prostate cancer

Switzerland-based Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares were up 8.8% at $12.60 pre-market, after it revealed it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for once-daily, oral relugolix (120mg) for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer.
Myovant, now majority-owned by Japanese drug major Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), also announced that it expects to submit its NDA for once-daily, oral relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40mg, estradiol 1.0mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5mg) for women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in May 2020.
“The submission of our NDA for prostate cancer is a major step towards providing a one pill, once a day potential new treatment option for men with advanced prostate cancer,” said Dr Lynn Seely, chief executive of Myovant Sciences, adding: “Based on the robust efficacy and safety data from the Phase III HERO study, we believe relugolix, if approved, could provide men an important oral alternative to leuprolide injections, the current standard of care.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze