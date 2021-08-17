Nasal spray for COVID-19 shown effective in small trial

Shares in British biotech Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE: TILS) rose nearly 4% on Tuesday morning, after the firm announced positive results for its nasally-administered COVID-19 therapy foralumab.

The company, which is also listed in New York, is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases.

New research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, details results from a study completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School and INTRIALS, a Brazilian contract research organization (CRO).