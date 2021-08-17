Nasal spray for COVID-19 shown effective in small trial

Shares in British biotech Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE: TILS) rose nearly 4% on Tuesday morning, after the firm announced positive results for its nasally-administered COVID-19 therapy foralumab.
The company, which is also listed in New York, is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases.
New research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, details results from a study completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School and INTRIALS, a Brazilian contract research organization (CRO).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze