Wednesday 19 November 2025

Nasal spray for COVID-19 shown effective in small trial

Biotechnology
17 August 2021
tiziana_large

Shares in British biotech Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE: TILS) rose nearly 4% on Tuesday morning, after the firm announced positive results for its nasally-administered COVID-19 therapy foralumab.

The company, which is also listed in New York, is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases.

New research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, details results from a study completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School and INTRIALS, a Brazilian contract research organization (CRO).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tiziana to spin-off StemPrintER genomics-based business into new listed firm
22 May 2020
Biotechnology
Tiziana goes stratospheric on plans to develop a MAb for lung damage in COVID-19 patients
11 March 2020
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose
19 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bavarian Nordic gets COVID-19 funding from the Danish Health Ministry
23 August 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze