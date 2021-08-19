Sunday 24 November 2024

Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), is 86% effective in preventing infection among those aged 60 and older after a third dose, according to an Israeli study.

Initial results published by health maintenance organization Maccabi Health Services show that 37 people out of 149,144, or 0.02%, who received three doses have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 1,064 of the 675,630 people, or nearly 0.2%, who only received a second jab in January or February of this year.

Maccabi, which insisted that it ensured that the two groups had similar demographics, found that the third doses were 86% effective after at least one week.

