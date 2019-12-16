NASH treatment appears closer with Intercept's progress

There are currently no approved treatments for the increasingly prevalent liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), but this looks highly likely to change within the next year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), had filed the New Drug Application (NDA) for the NASH treatment saroglitazar magnesium with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

US and EU progress